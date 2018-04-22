Accident on I-20 EB causes traffic issues - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Accident on I-20 EB causes traffic issues

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
(WIS) -

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation say an accident on Interstate 20 in the eastbound lane caused serious traffic issues.

According to DOT, that accident was near mile marker 83, which is close to Spears Creek Church Road. 

A check of the DOT web camera shows emergency officials at the scene with what appears to be a crane. 

No word on any injuries.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

