FIRST ALERT: Showers and isolated thunderstorms possible for Tuesday afternoon

First Alert WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS:

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible for Tuesday afternoon.

Clearing is expected Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Another chance of rain will arrive on Thursday into Friday.

Great weekend ahead.

Parts of the state have received over 2”+ rain over the last 24-36 hours…this will lead to rising rivers. Possible flooding will have to be monitored over the next few days.

Watch out for some localized flooding in low-lying areas. The rain will begin letting up a bit by the afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

We'll squeak out one dry day Wednesday before a few more showers arrive Thursday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s.

