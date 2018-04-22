FIRST ALERT: Showers and isolated thunderstorms possible for Tue - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Showers and isolated thunderstorms possible for Tuesday afternoon

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
By Dominic Brown, Chief Meteorologist
By Von Gaskin, Meteorologist
By Kevin Arnone, Meteorologist
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

First Alert WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible for Tuesday afternoon.
  • Clearing is expected Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.
  • Another chance of rain will arrive on Thursday into Friday.
  • Great weekend ahead.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible for Tuesday afternoon. An area of low pressure is moving the worst of the weather north of the Palmetto State. 

Parts of the state have received over 2”+ rain over the last 24-36 hours…this will lead to rising rivers.  Possible flooding will have to be monitored over the next few days.

MORE: EXPLAINER: How to navigate the WIS FIRST ALERT Weather app

Watch out for some localized flooding in low-lying areas. The rain will begin letting up a bit by the afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

We'll squeak out one dry day Wednesday before a few more showers arrive Thursday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s.  

