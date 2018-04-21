6th annual Cornbread Festival raises money for local charity

Families got their fill of cornbread at Earlewood Park on Saturday for the sixth annual Cornbread Festival.

Put on by the North Columbia Business Association, the event featured live music, food and fun all with a side of cornbread.

Kids got to enjoy the Corn Muffin Play Land and the new Traveling Cornbread Museum. This is the annual fundraiser for the North Columbia Business Association, helping them create businesses through the North Main region and bring the community together.

“Our real goal is to bring the community together," event chairperson Veronica Rodriguez said. "Up and down North Main we’re seeing a lot of changes, a lot of new businesses – businesses coming in and businesses leaving – and the surrounding communities want and need and should be a part of melding with all of that.”

Each year, the festival is in support of a local charity. This year’s proceeds will benefit Koinonia, which hosts summer enrichment programs for local students.

