'The Wire' actress provides words of wisdom to SCDC incarcerated - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'The Wire' actress provides words of wisdom to SCDC incarcerated women

By Jenna Cisneros, Reporter
Connect
Felicia “Snoop” Pearson from the HBO show The Wire spoke with current inmates about her troubled childhood, her time spent in prison, and how she overcame it. (WIS) Felicia “Snoop” Pearson from the HBO show The Wire spoke with current inmates about her troubled childhood, her time spent in prison, and how she overcame it. (WIS)
(WIS) -

The South Carolina Department of Corrections Headquarters had a special guest who provided words of wisdom to incarcerated women.

You may know Felicia “Snoop” Pearson from the HBO show The Wire.

Pearson came out to speak with current inmates about her troubled childhood, her time spent in prison, and how she overcame it.

It’s all part of National Reentry week to help incarcerated citizens make a successful transition from prison back into communities through education and empowerment.

Pearson’s appearance one of the many events South Carolina Department of corrections is putting on to celebrate National Reentry week.

Pearson tells WIS her ultimate goal is to provide hope for others and to prove that you can live a successful life outside of prison.

“I’m a living testament that you can make it through anything," Pearson said. “You know, look what I was faced with. First degree murder, something I’m not proud of, but that was how I was choosing to live my life.”

One inmate said that after hearing Pearson speak, it gives her hope that she can be successful when she gets out of prison.

Pearson said “We got intelligent women and men in these institutions. Just because they made one or two wrongs, don’t make them a bad person.”

National Reentry Week runs from April 24-30.

The reentry programs help non-violent inmates who are about to return to society to get skills, training, and encouragement needed to find jobs once they’re released.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion

    Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:40:58 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:42 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:42:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration will resurrec...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration will resurrec...

    The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.

    More >>

    The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.

    More >>

  • Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:50:07 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:41:25 GMT
    A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

  • Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message

    Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:29:55 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:40:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they ...(AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they ...

    In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.

    More >>

    In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly