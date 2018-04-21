Caught on Camera: Driver in Columbia smashes through tree, gate after medical issue

Surveillance video shows the moment a truck ran off the road, struck a tree, and passed just feet from gas station pumps before coming to a stop.

Officials say the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in Columbia near the First Citizens Bank and Valero Gas Station at Main Street and Geiger Avenue.

Columbia Police say the driver, an elderly man, suffered some sort of medical issue causing him to lose control of his vehicle. The man smashed through a tree, a sign and a gate. The truck stopped just short of the First Citizens Bank.

Officials say when they spoke with the man, he did not remember the crash. They say the man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his health condition and for non-life threatening injuries. Police say no one else was hurt.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.