Richland County officials working to answer questions ahead of J - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Richland County officials working to answer questions ahead of June primary

By Paul Rivera, Reporter
Connect
Forum (Source: WIS) Forum (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Ahead of the June primary Richland County officials discussed voting through community forums.

The topics included: making your vote count, how to register and voting if you are a convicted felon. Sunday, Rockey Suleman II gave a presentation at the Eau Claire Print Building to cover the information.

Suleman II is the Executive Director of Richland County Voter Registration and Elections. He said he is hoping to continue the conversation about the importance of voting.

That includes informing those convicted of felonies, who may not realize they are allowed to vote in time for the June Primary.

"Re-enfranchising felons that are out of prison, getting back into the voting system. I was walking through the process here in South Carolina, that once somebody is completed their probation, and paid their penalties, they are eligible to register to vote. We encourage that. Suleman said. "We’ve got the June Primary coming up. We're talking about the voter registration deadlines. People need to be registered to vote, thirty days before the election. The deadline is Sunday, May 13th."

Richland County will be holding another open forum to answer voter questions on the first of May. Officials say this will be held on the statehouse grounds from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They say you can also register online, or through the mail as long as it is postmarked by May 14.

