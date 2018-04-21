One injured in overturned vehicle on Gervais Street

One person was transported with injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Gervais Street and Assembly Street resulted in the vehicle overturning.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. that police say is due to failure to yield, but they were not able to comment on which vehicle may be at fault until the investigation is concluded, which will reveal whether or not the drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

This single-vehicle collision is causing traffic delays at Assembly & Gervais. At least one person has been taken to a local hospital for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/FpdoepSyub — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 21, 2018

The injured driver sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

