Chapman dominant as Gamecocks trounce LSU 11-0

Logan Chapman held LSU to just two hits while keeping them off the scoreboard to help South Carolina roll to an 11-0 win.

The Gamecocks put up 14 hits against the Tigers in the offensive onslaught Friday night at Founders Park. Leading the way was Carlos Cortes going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. T.J. Hopkins came away with four RBIs for the Gamecocks during a 2-for-5 at the dish.

Meanwhile, Chapman provided one of his best performances of the year for Carolina against the No. 19 Tigers. The freshman pitched 6 2/3 innings while striking out six and walking two. Sawyer Bridges and Hunter Lomas provided relief for Chapman and ensured LSU remained off the scoreboard

South Carolina moves to 21-17 on the season and will look to clinch the series on Saturday when they face LSU at 4 p.m.

