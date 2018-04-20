Love of storytelling: 32nd annual Richland Library Augusta Baker's Dozen

Nine hundred Midlands 4th graders took to downtown Columbia Friday to hear traditional folk tales.

It was a picture-perfect day to sit outside on the grounds of the Robert Mills House in downtown Columbia for the 32nd annual Richland Library Augusta Baker’s Dozen. It’s a weekend-long event, ending with a Saturday “Celebration of Stories” at the Richland Library main location at 1431 Assembly Street.

On Friday, students gathered to hear folktales told by storytellers from across the state.

"Our storytellers have memorized the stories,” said Youth Services Supervisor for Richland Library, Rebecca Thomas. “And they can really bring it to life for the children and the kids always want to go back and find the book that the story came from and read other books like it."

This year’s featured guest is Lois Lowry, an acclaimed children’s author whose bestselling and award-winning books include “Number the Stars” and “The Giver,” which was made into a feature film in 2014.

Lowry told WIS she hopes each child takes away a sense of wonder from hearing stories.

“Some of these kids will go back and write their own stories,” Lowry said. “Not all, but it will give each of them a sense of wonder and the effect of stories on one's life."

There’s one more chance to hear from Lowry on Saturday, April 21st from 10:30 AM-12:30 PM. It’ll be a morning of storytelling, music and theater performances, according to Richland Library.

That event will take place at the library’s main location at 1431 Assembly Street. It is free and open to the public.

