Veteran's service dog stolen during Columbia home burglary, CPD says

Columbia police are working to locate the suspects who stole a veteran's service dog during a recent burglary.

The incident happened on April 16 at a home in the 6800 block of Gavilan Avenue. Police investigators say that at least two men broke into the home and, in addition to stealing the husky named Blu, stole a flatscreen TV.

Blu is a blue and white husky with black paws.

The suspects left in a white Toyota Sienna CE, possibly a 2001 to 2003 model, with a South Carolina license plate and a trailer hitch. The license plate number was not given.

Citizens with information about the case, vehicle and in particular, the dog’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: CALL toll-free, 1-888-CRIME-SC or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

