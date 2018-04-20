Dawn Staley gets new 5-year incentive to remain head coach

Dawn Staley, head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team, has received a new 5-year incentive worth $1.5 million in addition to the four-year extension she signed in 2017 that retains her through 2025.

According to Charles Bloom, Executive Associate Athletic Director of the University of South Carolina, the Athletics Department will contribute $300,000 into a trust per year through the five-year incentive that pays out upon completion of the agreement.

Staley has to remain head coach for the entire incentive period to receive any of the funds. She had recently quelled rumors that she was being pursued by the University of Virginia to coach women's basketball for them.

Along with Staley's new incentive deal, new deals were approved for multiple coaching positions within the Athletics Department.

Lisa Boyer, assistant women's basketball coach, receives a one-year extension worth $300,000.

Perry Clark and Chuck Martin, both assistant men's basketball coaches, received one-year extensions with no change in pay.

Associate and assistant football coaches, Travaris Robinson, Bryan McClendon, Lance Thompson, Eric Wolford, and Dan Werner, all were informed they would face no buyout requirements if they were to leave the university for a head coaching job at another university or professional franchise.

