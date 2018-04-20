Missing SC 2-year-old, parents spotted in Kentucky - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Missing SC 2-year-old, parents spotted in Kentucky

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
This 2-year-old child is missing and is believed to be in the unlawful custody of her parents who were set to be separated from the child by DSS. (Source: Camden Police Department) This 2-year-old child is missing and is believed to be in the unlawful custody of her parents who were set to be separated from the child by DSS. (Source: Camden Police Department)
Jessica Ray, the missing child's mother, is believed to be in possession of the missing child illegally in defiance of an ex parte order from Kershaw County DSS. (Source: Camden Police Department) Jessica Ray, the missing child's mother, is believed to be in possession of the missing child illegally in defiance of an ex parte order from Kershaw County DSS. (Source: Camden Police Department)
William Ray, the missing child's father, went missing with the child when the child's uncle dropped him and the child off at a DSS office. (Source: Camden Police Department) William Ray, the missing child's father, went missing with the child when the child's uncle dropped him and the child off at a DSS office. (Source: Camden Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Camden Police Department says a missing 2-year-old set to be removed from her parents by the state Department of Social Services has been spotted in Kentucky.

Dakota Ray was set to be taken into DSS custody when her parents, Jessica Louise Ray and William Eugene Ray, absconded with the child. The parents are not to be in custody of the child based on an "ex parte" order that DSS received. 

On April 12, Kershaw County Department of Social Services was called to a scene and completed a safety plan with William and the uncle of the missing child. The child was set to remain with the uncle while DSS completed their investigation. 

On April 16, the child's uncle dropped the missing child and William off at the DSS office and went to grab some food. The incident report says that William had convinced the uncle that DSS was going to relinquish custody of the child back to William. When the uncle returned, William was gone and the child was gone. 

On April 17, William Ray was spotted inside a North Carolina gas station. 

On April 18, the parents were spotted in Georgetown, Kentucky. 

The parents are known to cross state lines where they have connections.  If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jessica Louise Ray and William Eugene Ray, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

