A mom and her son stand accused of recruiting a teen to perform sex acts at a massage parlor

A mother and son have been charged with trafficking after the Richland County Sheriff's Department said they recruited a 16-year-old to perform sex acts at a Broad River Road massage parlor.

Yevett Michelle Pratt and Carban Kiaeem Epps are both charged with trafficking/trafficking in person, victim under 18 years old.

According to the sheriff's department, the pair recruited the teen and had her perform sex acts for money at Eve's Haven and Spa between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, 2017.

Pratt was arrested in Greenville and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center while Epps is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

