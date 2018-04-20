A mom and her son stand accused of recruiting a teen to perform sex acts at a massage parlor

Thursday, May 17 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:29:55 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:40:46 GMT
(AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they ...
In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.
Friday, May 18 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:40:58 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:40:42 GMT
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration will resurrec...
The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.
Thursday, May 17 2018 5:50 PM EDT2018-05-17 21:50:29 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 8:05 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:05:36 GMT
(AP Photo/G-Jun Yam, File). FILE- In this June 6, 2017, file photo, a man checks his phone in an alley in downtown Chicago. A security researcher says a website flaw at a U.S. company could have allowed anyone to pinpoint the location of nearly any cel...
Website flaw exposes real-time locations of US cellphones.More >>
Website flaw exposes real-time locations of US cellphones.More >>
Thursday, May 17 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:25:48 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-05-18 11:53:13 GMT
(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...
Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.