Columbia 18-year-old charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Police have charged 18-year-old Omar Glover with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor stemming from an incident on February 7.

Glover is accused of sexual battery on a female victim that is under the age of 11.

Glover was taken into custody on Thursday and is detained within the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.