Columbia 18-year-old charged with first degree criminal sexual c - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia 18-year-old charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Columbia Police Department) (Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Police have charged 18-year-old Omar Glover with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor stemming from an incident on February 7. 

Glover is accused of sexual battery on a female victim that is under the age of 11. 

Glover was taken into custody on Thursday and is detained within the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:50:07 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:41:25 GMT
    A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

  • Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message

    Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:29:55 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:40:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they ...(AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they ...

    In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.

    More >>

    In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.

    More >>

  • Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion

    Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:40:58 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:40:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration will resurrec...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration will resurrec...

    The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.

    More >>

    The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly