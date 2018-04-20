Second man arrested in fatal shooting over drugs, CPD says

A second person has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting last month, the Columbia Police Department said.

CPD arrested Roshamel Parker, 25, and charged him with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Parker was arrested after he was released from the hospital where he received treatment for his gunshot wounds from the same incident.

According to CPD, Parker and the first suspect, Gwan Lamont Perry, Jr., 18, shot two people following an argument about drugs. One of the victims, Cory Cornelius Jenkins, 30, died in the shootout.

Parker is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

