Deputies arrest man wanted for shooting 2 people after an argument

A man wanted on multiple charges including attempted murder was arrested by Richland County deputies on Friday.

James Duckett, 30, was taken into custody without incident off Rosewood Drive at about 9:45 a.m. by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Office.

Duckett is charged with two counts of attempted murder and use of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for a shooting that occurred on April 16.

Investigators said they believe Duckett pulled out a gun and shot two victims after an argument. Both victims have since been released from the hospital.

Duckett is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.