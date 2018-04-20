Deputies arrest man wanted for shooting 2 people after an argume - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies arrest man wanted for shooting 2 people after an argument

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A man wanted on multiple charges including attempted murder was arrested by Richland County deputies on Friday.

James Duckett, 30, was taken into custody without incident off Rosewood Drive at about 9:45 a.m. by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Office.

Duckett is charged with two counts of attempted murder and use of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for a shooting that occurred on April 16.

Investigators said they believe Duckett pulled out a gun and shot two victims after an argument. Both victims have since been released from the hospital.

Duckett is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

