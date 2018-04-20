An SC man accused of shooting 2 people in a mall was already wan - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

An SC man accused of shooting 2 people in a mall was already wanted by law enforcement

By Laurin Barnes, Assignments Manager
(SOURCE: Richland County Sheriff's Department) (SOURCE: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The man deputies say shot two people at a Midlands mall over the weekend was already a wanted man following his recent release from jail.

According to authorities, 19-year-old Tony Gilmore was wanted for failing to register for probation after being released from jail on Jan. 30, 2018. Gilmore was supposed to be under the supervision of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for four years. 

However, SCDPPPS spokesperson Peter O’Boyle said Gilmore never did his initial report and the agency had been trying to track him down ever since. Gilmore’s probation was part of his sentence following two attempted murder charges out of Richland County dating back to February 2016.

Online court records indicate Gilmore eventually pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and battery of a high & aggravated nature and was sentenced to eight years on each count by Judge Alison Lee.

That sentence was suspended to time served and Gilmore was released from jail after serving 722 days.

Gilmore is currently in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges relating to the shooting at Columbia Place Mall that left two people injured on Saturday.

Deputies say one of the victims remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

