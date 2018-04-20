The search for Baby Bear: NY family offers $500 reward for daughter's missing bear lost in SC

A New York mother is asking for the public's help finding a beloved teddy bear that was possibly lost in South Carolina.

Amy Earley of Salamanca, NY posted on Facebook that her young daughter lost "Baby Bear" traveling home from vacation on April 13. They stayed at the Comfort Sweets in Rock Hill, SC and traveled north on I-77.

"We think he may have made his way out the window between the hotel and exit 30ish (when we realized he was no longer with us)," Early said in the post. "My three-year-old daughter has never been a day without this bear and is completely heartbroken and breaking mine!"

Early thinks that the bear made his way out of the truck when her husband let the windows down to help with the kids' car sickness. They have called and checked with the hotel they stayed at and had no luck.

"We are desperate!" Earley wrote.

The family is offering a $500 reward for the bear's return.

