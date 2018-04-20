He was in an SC jail for trying to kill his wife. Now he's guilt - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

He was in an SC jail for trying to kill his wife. Now he's guilty for trying to kill her again -- with a bomb

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Inmate Michael Young was already serving 50 years for murder. Now he's going to receive more time. (Source: Department of Corrections) Inmate Michael Young was already serving 50 years for murder. Now he's going to receive more time. (Source: Department of Corrections)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A man already in jail for the murder of his estranged wife's father was found guilty of a conspiracy to try and kill her by sending her a bomb through the mail, according to court documents.

Michael Young, 32, was found guilty of conspiracy to violate federal law, transporting and receiving explosives to kill an individual, mailing a non-mailable item with intent to kill or injure, and carrying explosives during the commission of a felony.

Young, who is currently housed at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, came up with the plot to kill his estranged wife, Shaunna Bell, while incarcerated. Young is serving time for killing Bell's father in a 2007 case. 

In that case, Bell's father came to pick her up from her job at Columbiana Place because she was afraid of Young. It was at that point, prosecutors and Columbia Police Department detectives said, Young appeared and opened fire on Bell and her father. 

"He said he used that gun to shoot Mr. Bell several times, he then walked over to Shaunna Bell where she was sitting in the passenger seat of her father's car. She was crouching down, he fired down several times into the car," a CPD detective said during the October 2007 trial.

Court documents further detail the conspiracy. According to those documents, Young ordered the explosives using a cell phone smuggled into the prison and had them sent to the home of a minor while he also worked to obtain shipping labels. However, according to investigators, the dealer Young used to purchase the bomb was an undercover FBI agent.

Young, the documents say, then gave those shipping labels to another man allegedly involved in the conspiracy and identified as Vance Edward Volious, Jr. The documents say Young and Volious spoke on the telephone about the shipping labels and Volious gave them to a third man, identified as Tyrell Christian Fears.

From there, the documents say, Fears went to the minor's home where the explosives were being stored and armed the device before dropping it off at the Post Office with the shipping label addressed to Young's estranged wife.

The documents say Young then ordered illegal narcotics sent to the minor's home. 

The bomb, meanwhile, was intercepted by authorities.

Young is already serving a 20-year sentence for shooting Bell and a 50-year sentence for her father's murder. No word on sentencing for these recent charges.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message

    Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:29:55 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:40:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they ...(AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they ...

    In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.

    More >>

    In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.

    More >>

  • Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion

    Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:40:58 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:40:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration will resurrec...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration will resurrec...

    The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.

    More >>

    The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.

    More >>

  • Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:50:07 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:40:18 GMT
    A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly