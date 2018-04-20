This mock DUI-related collision prompts SC teens to be safe on p - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

This mock DUI-related collision prompts SC teens to be safe on prom night

As we enter into prom and graduation season, there's an increase in awareness for drunk driving in our area, as many celebrate the occasion with alcohol. (Source: WIS)
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

As we enter into prom and graduation season, there's an increase in awareness for drunk driving in our area, as many celebrate the occasion with alcohol.

That's why on Thursday there was a simulation of what could happen if students drink and drive.

A mock collision and DUI investigation was staged at Brookland-Cayce High School to warn students about the dangers they enter into by drinking and driving.

Officials say they want students to have fun on prom night, but they also want them to be safe.

Emergency officials on hand at the demonstration say if just one life is saved from today's event, then it's worth it.

