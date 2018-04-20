Here's your chance to help name the baby giraffe at Riverbanks Zoo!

The female baby giraffe, born to mom Ginger earlier this month, has yet to be named - and the Midlands zoo is leaving it up to zoo lovers. (Source: Riverbanks Zoo and Garden)

If you've ever wanted to help name a baby, here's your chance to help.

The female baby giraffe, born to mom Ginger earlier this month, has yet to be named - and the Midlands zoo is leaving it up to zoo lovers. Bids for the cutie's name are open and will run through Sunday, April 29 at 6 p.m. All proceeds support giraffe conservation.

You can click this link for your chance to name one of the zoo's newest babies. The winning bid will receive behind-the-scenes access to the giraffes.

This is just the first of several expected births this spring at the Riverbanks Zoo, including lionesses Lindaloni and Thebisa, and gorilla Kazi. The zoo had previously welcomed a new baby koala to the mix, as well!

The calf will be out on exhibit once mom and baby have had a chance to bond. Keepers expect that will be soon!

