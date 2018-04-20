RCSD looking for robbery and vehicle theft suspects

Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to a robbery and motor vehicle theft on April 19.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. near the 1900 block of Broad River Road.

According to RCSD, the victim said he was meeting his cousin’s friend to give him a cell phone. When they arrived to the meeting location, an unknown subject reportedly jumped in the victim's back seat with a hand gun.

Meanwhile, another unknown subject came around the vehicle and stole the victim's wallet, cell phone and cash.

A second victim said a cell phone was also stolen. The subjects then drove away in the victim's GMC Yukon, according to RCSD. The abandoned vehicle was found a short time later.

There is not a clear description of these suspects at this time. If you know anything about this incident, contact RCSD.

