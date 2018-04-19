Police arrest second suspect wanted in attempted exorcism, kidna - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police arrest second suspect wanted in attempted exorcism, kidnapping

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Tiara Jones, 26, faces multiple charges including first-degree assault and kidnapping. (Source: CPD) Tiara Jones, 26, faces multiple charges including first-degree assault and kidnapping. (Source: CPD)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Police have arrested the second suspect in connection with an attempted exorcism where a 56-year-old woman was held against her will.

Tiara Jones, 26, faces multiple charges including first-degree assault and kidnapping. Officers arrested her sister Brittany Jones last week in connection to the same incident.

Officers said the sisters are accused of holding a 56-year-old woman against her will for an extended period of time on March 19 at 100 Lorick Circle.

The sister allegedly assaulted the victim in the upper and lower body with a cross. Investigators said the women believed the victim was “possessed” and attempted to perform an exorcism on her.

The victim managed to escape and get help from a neighbor. She was taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both sisters are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Bond for Brittany Jones was set at $100,000 last week, according to Columbia Police. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

