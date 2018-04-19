Columbia Police investigating fatal collision on Leesburg Road

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal single-car collision that happened on Leesburg Road.

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday officers said they were working the collision that happened on the 5400 block of Leesburg Road. A male victim’s truck was found near a wooded area.

The CPD Traffic Safety Unit is investigating to determine what exactly happened. The Richland County Coroner’s Office was also on the scene.

Details remain limited at this time but check back for updates.

