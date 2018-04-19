WATCH: Suspect walks past one clerk to rob another in Lexington - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: Suspect walks past one clerk to rob another in Lexington Co. gas station robbery

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who walked by one store clerk to rob the store with another coworker inside. (Source: Surveillance video/LCSD) The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who walked by one store clerk to rob the store with another coworker inside. (Source: Surveillance video/LCSD)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who walked by one store clerk to rob the store with another coworker inside. 

The crime happened on April 8 at the Pitt Stop on Platt Springs Road. Surveillance video shows the suspect calmly walking by one store clerk who was outside the door, enter the store, and rob the store as another clerk worked the counter after lifting his shirt, appearing to show a weapon.

The suspect then walked out of the store, past the other store employee, and left the scene. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:50:07 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:40:18 GMT
    A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

  • Yes, there's a place where you can watch the Royal Wedding with your Midlands friends!

    Yes, there's a place where you can watch the Royal Wedding with your Midlands friends!

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:35:52 GMT
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)

    We’re assuming you already know the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place this weekend.  

    More >>

    We’re assuming you already know the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place this weekend.  

    More >>

  • DETAILS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is this Saturday! Here's how you can watch it.

    DETAILS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is this Saturday! Here's how you can watch it.

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:34:23 GMT
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)

    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.  

    More >>

    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly