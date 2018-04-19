WATCH: Suspect walks past one clerk to rob another in Lexington Co. gas station robbery

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who walked by one store clerk to rob the store with another coworker inside. (Source: Surveillance video/LCSD)

The crime happened on April 8 at the Pitt Stop on Platt Springs Road. Surveillance video shows the suspect calmly walking by one store clerk who was outside the door, enter the store, and rob the store as another clerk worked the counter after lifting his shirt, appearing to show a weapon.

The suspect then walked out of the store, past the other store employee, and left the scene.

Take a few seconds to watch this video and see if you recognize this man. He calmly performed an armed robbery last week and we're looking to identify and arrest him. Please send any tips to Crimestoppers at 888-Crime-SC. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/JrAgwlRWJl — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) April 19, 2018

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

