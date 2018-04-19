Additional charges filed for 16-year-old accused of shooting 55-year-old woman

Additional charges have been filed for a teen accused of shooting a 55-year-old woman over the weekend.

16-year-old Jaleel Brown was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He now faces multiple additional charges including first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct and attempted armed robbery.

All of the charges stem from an incident that happened on Saturday, April 14.

Officers say just before 10 a.m. Brown tried to rob the 55-year-old victim of money and threatened to commit a sexual act against her. He is accused of shooting the victim multiple times outside of a home on the 600 block of Easter Street after he asked her for money.

Officials say the victim continues to recover from her injuries. She was last listed in stable condition.

Brown remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Officers said his bond was denied on Sunday.

