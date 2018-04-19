Bond denied for teen accused of Sumter student-athlete's shootin - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Bond denied for teen accused of Sumter student-athlete's shooting death

Bond has been denied for the suspect accused of shooting to death a Crestwood High School student.
SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

Bond has been denied for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Crestwood High School student

The suspect, 17-year-old Jaelon Jackson, turned himself into the Sumter Police Department. Jackson faces charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is due back in court in June.

Four other suspects are already behind bars - Shanice Bradley, Diontre Brown, Dequan Washington and Joshua Smith, Jr. have also been charged in connection with Goodman's death. 

Police say the suspects planned to rob 17-year-old Joshua Goodman when he tried to buy marijuana from them. Goodman was shot after a fight with one of the suspects.

