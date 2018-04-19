SCDC requests outside and independent review of Sunday prison ri - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SCDC requests outside and independent review of Sunday prison riot that killed 7

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
The state Department of Corrections identified the inmates who died in the riot as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary. (Source: SCDC) The state Department of Corrections identified the inmates who died in the riot as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary. (Source: SCDC)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Department of Corrections has requested an outside and independent review of Lee Correctional Institution following Sunday’s deadly riot that left seven dead and 22 injured.

SCDC’s leader Bryan Stirling sent a letter to the Association of State Correctional Administrators (ASCA) to request the investigation on Thursday. In the letter, Stirling requested ASCA to coordinate with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and SCDC Police as to not interfere with their criminal investigation into the April 15 incident.

The ASCA said they will conduct a thorough review of Sunday’s riot at Lee Correctional. The administration said Brad Livingston, the former Director of the Texas Department of Corrections, will lead a team of seasoned Correctional Professionals for the review.

Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. SCDC Director Bryan Stirling and Governor Henry McMaster said the riot was a gang fight over territory and contraband, including cell phones.

 A handful of Democratic lawmakers have told Gov. McMaster and Stirling that they want to see conditions inside Lee Correctional Institution firsthand.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

