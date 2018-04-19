Lawmakers seek tour of prison home to deadly riot

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A handful of South Carolina lawmakers want to tour a maximum-security state prison where a riot killed seven inmates.

In a letter obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, five Democratic lawmakers tell Gov. Henry McMaster and Corrections Director Bryan Stirling that they want to see conditions inside Lee Correctional Institution firsthand.

The legislators also want information on how inmates have been treated since the riots, including if mental health counseling has been made available.

Seven inmates were killed and 22 were injured in a seven-hour riot that began Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. State police are still investigating, and no charges have been filed.

Stirling and McMaster have said the riot was a gang fight over territory and contraband, including cellphones.

