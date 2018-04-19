UPDATE: Midlands man who threatened clerk and robbed store given - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Midlands man who threatened clerk and robbed store given bond Friday

Christopher Parnell in a mugshot from 2012. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Christopher Parnell in a mugshot from 2012. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A man who allegedly threatened a store clerk before robbing the business Wednesday evening appeared in court on Friday. 

Christopher Parnell was found on Cody Street Thursday afternoon when a North Region officer recognized the getaway car from the initial incident and initiated a traffic stop.

Parnell was then charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Parnell is accused of stealing money from the Rose’s store located at 4033 West Beltline Boulevard at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. During the armed robbery, the suspect threatened to physically harm the clerk if she didn’t comply with his demands.

No one was injured during the incident.

Parnell was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and was given a $50,000 bond in court on Friday. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

