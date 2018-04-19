TALK OF THE TOWN: 11th annual Walk at Lunch event - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

TALK OF THE TOWN: 11th annual Walk at Lunch event

By Dawndy Mercer Plank, Anchor
Do you know four laps around our South Carolina State House make a mile?

You can do as many laps as you like next Thursday at the 11th annual Walk at Lunch event.  BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina is encouraging residents to take a break from work and walk for National Walk at Lunch Day at the State House. 

The event is Thursday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shawn Skillman is with Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina and says this event grows every year and is very popular with those wanting to get in a little exercise with others.

“We often hear of people working through lunch, and we want to see more people walking through lunch,” said BlueCross Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Bartels. “A 30-minute walk at lunch is one of the simplest and easiest activities you can do to improve your overall health. Some people may think to start an exercise program is too difficult and they do not have the time. We are encouraging people to take the first step. Walking is accessible and can be life-changing.”

In addition to stress reduction, the health benefits of walking include weight management, lower blood pressure and reduction of risk for heart attack or stroke.

And there are giveaways like a YETI cooler and tumblers and corn hole boards.  They’ll be given away to randomly selected registered walkers. There also will be several health-related vendors and activities.

This is the 11th year BlueCross has hosted this event and Skillman says last year was one of the largest turnouts yet with more than 3,000 people taking steps to better health.

