Armed robbery suspects force Blythewood Food Lion employees to o - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Armed robbery suspects force Blythewood Food Lion employees to open safe

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
(Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for help identifying two suspects that deputies say robbed a Food Lion while armed on April 15. 

The two suspects walked into the Blythewood grocery with handguns and forced two employee victims to open the safe and cash register drawers. 

The first suspect is said to be a black male between 5'7" and 5'9" with a medium build and possibly in his mid-30s. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hat, and a black hoodie with "New York" written on the front.

The second suspect was noted to be a black male over 6' tall with a slim build also possibly in his mid-30s. He was wearing a black jacket, black running pants with a red stripe down the side and a black hat. 

The suspects fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Yes, there's a place where you can watch the Royal Wedding with your Midlands friends!

    Yes, there's a place where you can watch the Royal Wedding with your Midlands friends!

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:35:52 GMT
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)

    We’re assuming you already know the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place this weekend.  

    More >>

    We’re assuming you already know the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place this weekend.  

    More >>

  • DETAILS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is this Saturday! Here's how you can watch it.

    DETAILS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is this Saturday! Here's how you can watch it.

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:34:23 GMT
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)

    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.  

    More >>

    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.  

    More >>

  • Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:50:07 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:32 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:32:43 GMT
    A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly