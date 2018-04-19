Armed robbery suspects force Blythewood Food Lion employees to open safe

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for help identifying two suspects that deputies say robbed a Food Lion while armed on April 15.

The two suspects walked into the Blythewood grocery with handguns and forced two employee victims to open the safe and cash register drawers.

The first suspect is said to be a black male between 5'7" and 5'9" with a medium build and possibly in his mid-30s. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hat, and a black hoodie with "New York" written on the front.

The second suspect was noted to be a black male over 6' tall with a slim build also possibly in his mid-30s. He was wearing a black jacket, black running pants with a red stripe down the side and a black hat.

The suspects fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

