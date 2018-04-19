Columbia native and 'Luke Cage' star follows Philly Starbucks debacle closely

Mike Colter plays a character known for being bulletproof, but the man behind "Luke Cage" wears his emotions on his sleeve.

Colter, a graduate from the University of South Carolina and Columbia native, followed the arrest and alleged discrimination of two black men at a Philadelphia-area Starbucks on April 12 closely and voiced his concerns on Twitter about how he felt about the incident.

What I’m feeling now that I know blacks and myself included aren’t reeaaaally welcome in Starbucks. ??#BoycottStarbucks pic.twitter.com/WJBcapU6p0 — Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) April 14, 2018

The police were called because the men didn't order anything, but said they were waiting for someone. Police showed up shortly after and the incident escalated until both men were in handcuffs and being escorted away. Social media videos taken by other patrons in the coffee shop show police arresting the men.

A call to boycott Starbucks began to circulate and Colter, who also starred in "Halo 5: Guardians" on Xbox One, threatened to join it if the company did not take proper measures to correct the mistake and he even offered an idea of how to try and make it right.

If Starbucks doesnt make this right they can count me out as a customer. Im sure I won’t be the only one. Do what’s right, issue an apology and a lifetime of free over priced brew for these fine gents. Lets see if they can get this right. #Starbucks https://t.co/5B1zNzoWxJ — Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) April 14, 2018

When a report came out that Philadelphia's police commissioner defended his subordinates' actions, Colter questioned why the cops didn't exercise some sense of free-thinking, preventing the escalation.

Why can’t cops be better at their job? No black men were shot.THIS TIME. The officers could have applied common sense to the situation but instead chose to act like robots. Programmed against POC. These officers failed to use their brains AGAIN.And I’m a PBA member.Wth?#Starbucks https://t.co/21gc8ltS1Q — Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) April 14, 2018

Colter also commented on another incident brought up by activist Shaun King on Twitter where a Starbucks barista allegedly refused to give a black patron the code to the restroom before making a person, but that same black patron talked to a white patron who had been given the code without purchasing anything.

Starbucks... at again? Ok so before I go in again on them.. most every Starbucks I’ve ever been in over the years has been cool. But they gotta go after the dude that didn’t give the black dude the code.. he’s gotta go. suspended without pay? Fair? Come on baristas! #Starbucks https://t.co/M9zJ4hYJYz — Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) April 17, 2018

Giving credit where he felt it was due, however, Colter applauded Starbucks for the CEO's apology and plan to close all stores on May 28 for "racial-bias training," saying that they didn't have to do that and they did it anyway.

Thx STARBUCKS! Boldly going where no american POLICE force has gone before! Armed with just a scones and your hot or cold tasty beverages daring to lead the the way for the advancement of mankind. You didn’t have to do it but you did! I see you?????????? #Starbucks #betterworld https://t.co/7sBWvCKdsy — Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) April 17, 2018

Colter continues to be a presence on Twitter posting questions about race relations and criticizing the perceived lack of fair treatment by police towards members of minority races.

