Columbia native and 'Luke Cage' star follows Philly Starbucks de

Columbia native and 'Luke Cage' star follows Philly Starbucks debacle closely

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Mike Colter arrives at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Mike Colter arrives at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
LOS ANGELES (WIS) -

Mike Colter plays a character known for being bulletproof, but the man behind "Luke Cage" wears his emotions on his sleeve.

Colter, a graduate from the University of South Carolina and Columbia native, followed the arrest and alleged discrimination of two black men at a Philadelphia-area Starbucks on April 12 closely and voiced his concerns on Twitter about how he felt about the incident.

The police were called because the men didn't order anything, but said they were waiting for someone. Police showed up shortly after and the incident escalated until both men were in handcuffs and being escorted away. Social media videos taken by other patrons in the coffee shop show police arresting the men. 

A call to boycott Starbucks began to circulate and Colter, who also starred in "Halo 5: Guardians" on Xbox One, threatened to join it if the company did not take proper measures to correct the mistake and he even offered an idea of how to try and make it right.

When a report came out that Philadelphia's police commissioner defended his subordinates' actions, Colter questioned why the cops didn't exercise some sense of free-thinking, preventing the escalation.

Colter also commented on another incident brought up by activist Shaun King on Twitter where a Starbucks barista allegedly refused to give a black patron the code to the restroom before making a person, but that same black patron talked to a white patron who had been given the code without purchasing anything. 

Giving credit where he felt it was due, however, Colter applauded Starbucks for the CEO's apology and plan to close all stores on May 28 for "racial-bias training," saying that they didn't have to do that and they did it anyway. 

Colter continues to be a presence on Twitter posting questions about race relations and criticizing the perceived lack of fair treatment by police towards members of minority races. 

