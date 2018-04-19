FIRST ALERT: That warm weather didn't last long as cooler weather moves in

It's turning cooler in the next few days! WIS has the latest forecast information for your daily commute and grind!
A cold front moves through the state by mid-morning bringing an end to our 80s and giving us more seasonable temperatures. Windy conditions ahead and behind the front the only difference is that it will be a much cooler wind once the front passes. There is a Lake Wind Advisory for all of the Midlands until 7 p.m. tonight and wind will slow down allowing us to fall to the upper 30s by Friday morning.
Nice spring weather will settle in for the next few days until our next storm system by Monday will give us unsettled weather for the first part of next week.
Weather Highlights:
Forecast:
Today:
Tonight:
Friday:
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.