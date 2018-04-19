FIRST ALERT: That warm weather didn't last long as cooler weather moves in

It's turning cooler in the next few days! WIS has the latest forecast information for your daily commute and grind!

Lake Wind Advisory Until 7 p.m.

A cold front moves through the state by mid-morning bringing an end to our 80s and giving us more seasonable temperatures. Windy conditions ahead and behind the front the only difference is that it will be a much cooler wind once the front passes. There is a Lake Wind Advisory for all of the Midlands until 7 p.m. tonight and wind will slow down allowing us to fall to the upper 30s by Friday morning.

Nice spring weather will settle in for the next few days until our next storm system by Monday will give us unsettled weather for the first part of next week.

Weather Highlights:

A cold front moves through today with windy conditions and temperatures falling by late afternoon.

A chilly start to Thursday morning with some locations seeing temperatures in the upper 30s.

Over the next few days, though, it will be mostly sunny skies and nice temperatures.

Rain moves into the state with our next storm system by late Sunday into early next week.

Forecast:

Today:

Lake Wind Advisory through 7 p.m.

Sunny with some passing clouds.

Windy and warm early then turning cooler by afternoon.

Highs in the middle-70s falling into the lower-60s by evening.

Tonight:

Clear and chilly.

Lows in the upper-30s

Friday:

Mostly sunny, cooler and breezy at times.

Highs near 70.

