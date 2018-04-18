Soon-to-be S.C. House lawmaker tackles, holds shoplifter until police arrive

Lexington Police arrested a shoplifting suspect with the help of a soon-to-be state house lawmaker.

Police said Robert Jonathan Benton fled a Kohl's store located on Sunset Boulevard after being accused of shoplifting. A short time later, officers were able to track him to the Hope Ferry Subdivision where a woman said her husband had the suspect pinned down.

Police identified the man who held Benton as Representative Chris Wooten. Investigators said Wooten detained Benton until officers made their arrest.

Wooten was recently elected to the House District 69 seat to replace Rick Quinn.

