Five more A.C. Flora athletes sign to play college sports

Zack Foulks had a little trouble sleeping during his recruitment process. It seemed like the days would run together at times for the Falcons

“The process [was] hard,” Foulks said. “There were days I was struggling, thinking about where I’m going to go to school.”

Foulks, along with four other Falcons, were finally able to put pen to paper to sign their National Letters of Intent to play their respective sport in college. On Wednesday, the Falcons saw two track athletes, two basketball players, and one baseball player take the next step in their athletic careers. For each of them, having family and friends around to see them sign was special.

“It’s super special,” said Jaymie Lindo, who signed to compete in track and field in college. “I’ve worked so hard to get here. Now, it’s just a great journey from here going forward.”

Lindo, a second-place finisher in the state track meet in the long jump, will be heading to USC Upstate. Track teammate Joseph Donason, ranked number in region competition in the shot put event, will be attending Coker College.

“It means a lot,” said Donason when asked about sharing the day with his teammates, “because they’ve watched me grind every day since I came to A.C. Flora two years ago. It just means a lot to be able to compete for them.”

The Falcons also have two basketball players sign on Wednesday. Guard Zack Foulks will attend Lees-McRae University. He averaged 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals per game. His teammate, Diamante Brown, is head to Lincoln Memorial University. The 6-foot-7 Brown posted 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and two steals per game.

“It was very tough,” Brown said when asked about the recruiting process. “I [didn’t] know where I was going to go to school. I just took a visit and it was the best fit for me so I just committed.”

Will Bethea will be headed to Clemson to play for the Tigers next year. Bethea currently has a .441 batting average with four home runs, 15 RBIs, 23 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.

“It wasn’t that tough of a decision because I only two schools looking at me,” Bethea said. “I went to Charleston. I liked Charleston, but Clemson stood out a lot to me. I knew I wanted to go there as soon as I left campus.”

These athletes add to the level of success that Flora continues to have in terms of getting student-athletes into college and, according to Falcons athletics director Dr. Edward Moore, that’s something they take pride in.

“Anytime we can celebrate the success of our athletes, both in the classroom and on the playing fields, it’s a great day for A.C. Flora,” Dr. Moore said. “We have the luxury here of having a lot of success and a diverse amount of success across sports programs. Today, we had three. I think we’ve had five or six programs this year send kids to the next level. It’s a testament to the job that our coaches do and the administration does to get our kids ready to play and go to school at the next level.”

