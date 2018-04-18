Deputies: Woman sent for medical evaluation after she climbs atop school bus with children inside

Richland County deputies are investigating after they say a woman climbed onto a school bus on Wednesday morning while the driver and 7 students were on board.

The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday along Bitternut Drive. According to the incident report, the unnamed woman removed the tag on the vehicle and stood in front of the bus, before climbing on the hood.

Deputies arrived and she was eventually removed. No one on the bus was hurt.

Richland 1 School District spokesperson Karen York confirmed that the students were from Caughman Road Elementary School.

Investigators tell us the woman was taken for a mental evaluation. No charges have been filed at this time.

