Motivational speakers says the lives' of inmates still matter, despite their crimes

Farmer Rick Ellis was attempting to figure out who stole one of his chicken’s eggs when he almost drove his motorized farm cart right over the culprit.More >>
Farmer Rick Ellis was attempting to figure out who stole one of his chicken’s eggs when he almost drove his motorized farm cart right over the culprit.More >>
Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.More >>
Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.More >>
None of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds or were taller than knee-high.More >>
None of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds or were taller than knee-high.More >>
D.B. Cooper hijacked a plane in 1971, took a $200,000 ransom and parachuted into the night, disappearing forever. Now a book purports to reveal his identity.More >>
D.B. Cooper hijacked a plane in 1971, took a $200,000 ransom and parachuted into the night, disappearing forever. Now a book purports to reveal his identity.More >>
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.More >>
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.More >>
We’re assuming you already know the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place this weekend.More >>
We’re assuming you already know the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place this weekend.More >>
The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.More >>
The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.More >>
South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.More >>
South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.More >>
Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.More >>
Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.More >>
In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.More >>
In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.More >>
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.More >>
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.More >>
The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.More >>
The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.More >>
Facebook report reveals its screening system is better at detecting some forms of offensive content than others.More >>
Facebook report reveals its screening system is better at detecting some forms of offensive content than others.More >>
Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.More >>
Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.More >>