Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of two men in Columbia

CPD officers seized over $13,000, 400 grams of marijuana, 40 grams of heroin, and 1 gram of crack cocaine as part of an undercover operation that ended up in the arrest of two men. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Clifford Love II and Rodney Burns-Duvall were both arrested on drug charges as a result of an undercover operation by CPD. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

An undercover investigation by the Columbia Police Department resulted in the arrest of two men for intent to distribute drug charges.

Clifford Love, II, and Rodney Burns-Duvall, who has a Baltimore address, are both facing intent to distribute charges. Love was attempting to purchase more than $10,000 worth of marijuana and marijuana edibles from undercover CPD officers with the Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit on April 11.

Love is also wanted in Florida for a similar charge and in Maryland for an unrelated charge, according to CPD. Love is detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and is held on $25,000 bond. The two states have issued "fugitive from justice" warrants for him as well.

Burns-Duvall, who was traveling with Love, is facing heroin trafficking charges, possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana charges. Duvall is out after posting bail.

Officers seized over $13,000, 400 grams of marijuana, 40 grams of heroin, and 1 gram of crack cocaine.

