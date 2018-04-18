Do you have tips about the SC prison system? Send them to us. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Do you have tips about the SC prison system? Send them to us.

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
A sign sits outside the Lee Correctional Institution on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Bishopville, S.C. Multiple inmates were killed and others seriously injured amid fighting between prisoners inside the maximum security prison in SC.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford) A sign sits outside the Lee Correctional Institution on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Bishopville, S.C. Multiple inmates were killed and others seriously injured amid fighting between prisoners inside the maximum security prison in SC.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Since the deadly riots at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday, April 15, and even before this incident, WIS viewers have sent us a number of news tips about the conditions at the state's prisons. 

Do you have any tips or information you'd like to share with us? Click here to email your tips for future news coverage consideration. 

MORE ON THE DEADLY SC PRISON RIOT: 

Seven inmates were killed and 22 inmates were injured during a series of violent incidents on Sunday. 

"It happened in one dorm and soon, the other dorms found out about it," Stirling said.

Stirling says that there about 250 to 260 inmates in each dorm at Lee Correctional Institution. He also said that a lot of preparation goes into the prison's response to these events, saying it's also about officer safety.

The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary.

