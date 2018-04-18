SPD: Suspect wanted in shooting of Crestwood High School student turns himself in

Jaelon Markell Jackson, left, is still wanted as the suspected gunman in the shooting death of 17-year-old Joshua Goodman. From top to bottom, Shanice Bradley, Diontre Brown, Dequan Washington, and Joshua Smith, Jr. are pictured. (Source: Sumter Police)

The suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Crestwood High School student has turned himself in, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Jaleon Jackson is the suspected gunman in the shooting death of 17-year-old Joshua Goodman Sunday afternoon. He faces charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Shanice Octavia Bradley, 20, Diontre Brown, 18, Dequan Lamont Washington, 21, and Joshua Smith, Jr., 16, were arrested during the investigation.

Bradley, Brown, and Washington face murder charges along with attempted armed robbery and conspiracy. Smith, Jr. will be charged as an adult with accessory before the fact of armed robbery and accessory before the fact of murder and conspiracy.

Smith is being held at a juvenile justice facility while Bradley, Brown and Washington are detained within Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Jackson is noted to be on probation after pleading guilty to strong-armed robbery and weapons charges as part of a 2016 carjacking case that Brown was also involved in.

Police state that the investigation revealed that Goodman had met with the suspects in an attempt to purchase marijuana, but the suspects had planned beforehand to rob Goodman. Goodman and one of the suspects struggled briefly during the attempted robbery before he was shot by Jackson.

"This tragic, senseless death should serve as a reminder to those individuals attempting to purchase illegal substances of the potential dangers associated with their actions," Chief Russell Roark III said. "The Sumter community has lost a young person — a family has lost a son — at the hands of a group of young people, ranging in age from 16 to 21 years old, who now must face the consequences. No one should ever trivialize the potential long-term and far-reaching effects of illegal drugs on all of us and the future of our community."

