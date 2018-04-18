39-year-old woman dead after fatal vehicle crash on northbound I - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

39-year-old woman dead after fatal vehicle crash on northbound I-77

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Leland Pinder, WIS) (Source: Leland Pinder, WIS)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person on northbound Interstate 77 near Killian Road Wednesday afternoon.

A 39-year-old woman has been identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as the deceased driver in a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 77 on Wednesday.

Around 12:58 p.m. Tammy Teresa Green of Rock Hill was operating a 1994 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on I-77 when Green ran off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail and overturning, according to SCHP. 

Green was the only occupant and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Two of the three northbound lanes were blocked and traffic was congested in the area for several hours.

