PHOTO BOOTH: 2018 Heart and Sole Women's Five-Miler

"2018 brings big changes to the Lexington Medical Center Heart & Sole Women’s Five Miler. We’re changing our course and our start time," Race Director Jeanna Moffett said. "The growth of Columbia’s Soda City Market has made the downtown area on Saturday mornings busier than ever before. The increased traffic from both cars and people creates big challenges when putting on a safe road race. So by moving the course away from Main Street to Marion Street and incorporating some of the historic sections of the city into our course, we were able to still beautifully showcase Columbia and create a flatter, faster course at the same time.”

“You’re going to love the beautiful yellow tech shirt all our runners and walkers receive this year. And the awesome medal and red rose waiting for you at the finish line will make this event one to remember,” Moffett said.

Visit the Lexington Medical Center Heart and Sole website if you need some inspiration. See you Saturday, April 21. Be ready to start your day with a “Hey, Girlfriends!” greeting.

