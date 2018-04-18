PHOTO BOOTH: 2018 Heart and Sole Women's Five-Miler - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

PHOTO BOOTH: 2018 Heart and Sole Women's Five-Miler

(Source: Lexington Medical Center)

Hey girlfriends! It's the 17th year of the Heart and Sole Five-Miler, sponsored by Lexington Medical Center and WIS News 10. 

Our photo booth was in full swing Saturday - if you were there, you can check your photos out in our slideshow by clicking here! 

MOBILE USERS: Best way to view the slideshow of the race is on the desktop version of our website or in the free WIS News 10 mobile app, available in your app store.

"2018 brings big changes to the Lexington Medical Center Heart & Sole Women’s Five Miler. We’re changing our course and our start time," Race Director Jeanna Moffett said. "The growth of Columbia’s Soda City Market has made the downtown area on Saturday mornings busier than ever before. The increased traffic from both cars and people creates big challenges when putting on a safe road race. So by moving the course away from Main Street to Marion Street and incorporating some of the historic sections of the city into our course, we were able to still beautifully showcase Columbia and create a flatter, faster course at the same time.”

“You’re going to love the beautiful yellow tech shirt all our runners and walkers receive this year. And the awesome medal and red rose waiting for you at the finish line will make this event one to remember,” Moffett said.

Visit the Lexington Medical Center Heart and Sole website if you need some inspiration.   See you Saturday, April 21. Be ready to start your day with a “Hey, Girlfriends!” greeting.

