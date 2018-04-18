South Carolina leaders say goodbye to Barbara Bush

Tributes are pouring in for former First Lady Barbara Bush who passed away Tuesday night at the age 92.

Those here in South Carolina and across the country are remembering the matriarch of an American political dynasty.

She's the second American to be both the first lady and the mother of a president. She was known for her wit and her emphasis on family.

Mike Campbell, the son of former South Carolina governor, Carroll Campbell, knew Barbara Bush.

Gov. Henry McMaster paid respects on Twitter on Wednesday.

Barbara Bush was a extraordinairy woman. The stately matriarch of a family of public servants, she epitomized strength, stability, and grace, and we were blessed as a nation to have her as our First Lady. (1/) — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 18, 2018

Sen. Lindsey Graham writes "One of the greatest First Ladies in the history of our nation has gone to her Heavenly Reward. Rip Barbara Bush."

And Sen. Tim Scott says "Prayers with the Bush family...Barbara Bush was an amazing lady and will be missed!"

