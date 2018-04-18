South Carolina leaders say goodbye to Barbara Bush - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina leaders say goodbye to Barbara Bush

Barbara Bush died at the age of 92 Tuesday night.
Tributes are pouring in for former First Lady Barbara Bush who passed away Tuesday night at the age 92.

Those here in South Carolina and across the country are remembering the matriarch of an American political dynasty.

She's the second American to be both the first lady and the mother of a president. She was known for her wit and her emphasis on family.

Mike Campbell, the son of former South Carolina governor, Carroll Campbell, knew Barbara Bush.

Gov. Henry McMaster paid respects on Twitter on Wednesday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham writes "One of the greatest First Ladies in the history of our nation has gone to her Heavenly Reward. Rip Barbara Bush."

And Sen. Tim Scott says "Prayers with the Bush family...Barbara Bush was an amazing lady and will be missed!"

