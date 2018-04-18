Maryland company installing technology to block cell phone use a - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Maryland company installing technology to block cell phone use at Lee Correctional

By Caroline Hecker, Reporter
A sign sits outside the Lee Correctional Institution on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Bishopville, S.C. Multiple inmates were killed and others seriously injured amid fighting between prisoners inside the maximum security prison in SC.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford) A sign sits outside the Lee Correctional Institution on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Bishopville, S.C. Multiple inmates were killed and others seriously injured amid fighting between prisoners inside the maximum security prison in SC.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A Maryland based company is in the process of installing equipment inside Lee Correctional Institution that will block cell phone usage inside the prison.

The company, Tecore Networks, entered into a 3-year contract worth $1.5 million with the South Carolina Department of Corrections to install the system. According to the DOC, it will allow authorized calls to go through but blocks others in a precisely defined target area.

The system will be installed by the end of next month but is already in use in one housing unit at LCI that was not involved in Sunday’s violence.

“The way that this technology is being implemented here at SCDC is the best legal alternative to contraband cellphone jamming that we have available,” SCDOC Director Bryan Stirling, said.

“While we believe it is the best legal form of contraband cell phone deterrence it is very different than blocking, it is less effective, more expensive, and utilizes more internal institutional resources.”

