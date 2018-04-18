SCSO: Missing 12-year-old Sumter boy found safe and reunited wit - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SCSO: Missing 12-year-old Sumter boy found safe and reunited with family

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
12-year-old Jakell Simmons (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) 12-year-old Jakell Simmons (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

A missing 12-year-old boy in Sumter County has been found safe and has been reunited with his family, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Jakell Simmons was reported missing on Monday after his parents picked him up from school. Deputies received a call from someone who claimed a young boy knocked on their door Thursday afternoon asking to use their phone. A search of the area was initiated by deputies and Jakell was found by a deputy at the Kangaroo convenience store on the corner of Pinewood Road and Wedgefield Road just before 5 p.m. Thursday.  

The 12-year-old willingly rode with the deputy and was reunited with his family. 

Investigators are talking with Jakell to determine his motive for leaving and where he spent the last two nights. 

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said he was relieved when he heard the missing 12-year-old had been found.

“We are just glad that this story had a happy ending,” the sheriff said. “It very easily could have ended badly. The main thing is that this child is safe and home with his family.”

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

