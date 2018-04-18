MADD surpasses goal of $35,000 during annual fundraising event

Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Carolina held their annual 5K fundraising event, Walk Like MADD Columbia, over the weekend to raise awareness of drunk and drugged driving. (MADD)

Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Carolina held their annual 5K fundraising event, Walk Like MADD Columbia, over the weekend to raise awareness of drunk and drugged driving.

The event successfully raised more than $38,000, which exceeded the organization’s goal of $35,000.

The organization says that funds raised through this event will help raise awareness of the dangers of drunk and drugged driving and offer support to families who have lost a loved one because of impaired driving.

The Mayo family of Lexington, SC was this year’s honor family at the event.

On December 6, 2013 Brandon Mayo was killed by a drugged driver while he was driving to school. His family still grieves his loss and hopes that giving drugged driving a face will make people think twice about driving while under the influence.

Brandon’s father, Travis Mayo, credits MADD with helping his family get through this tragedy. “Whenever my family or I needed support, MADD was there,” he said.

“When my family heard we were being considered for this year’s honor family, they drove all the way down from Ohio just to show their support,” Mayo said. The whole family wore Texas Longhorn orange t-shirts with white angel wings to honor Brandon.

The event also incorporated a law enforcement send-off for public safety checkpoints locally and across the state. Local agencies set up a checkpoint in Richland County and one in Lexington County to prevent drunk driving and other traffic safety dangers.

MADD’s Board Chair, Pam Imm, noted that there were checkpoints in about a dozen other locations all over the state that took place at the same time in support of the Walk.

For information on walk locations in South Carolina and more information on ways to donate, visit the MADD South Carolina website.

