MADD surpasses goal of $35,000 during annual fundraising event - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

MADD surpasses goal of $35,000 during annual fundraising event

MADD surpasses goal of $35,000 during annual fundraising event

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Carolina held their annual 5K fundraising event, Walk Like MADD Columbia, over the weekend to raise awareness of drunk and drugged driving. (MADD) Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Carolina held their annual 5K fundraising event, Walk Like MADD Columbia, over the weekend to raise awareness of drunk and drugged driving. (MADD)
(WIS) -

Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Carolina held their annual 5K fundraising event, Walk Like MADD Columbia, over the weekend to raise awareness of drunk and drugged driving.

The event successfully raised more than $38,000, which exceeded the organization’s goal of $35,000.

The organization says that funds raised through this event will help raise awareness of the dangers of drunk and drugged driving and offer support to families who have lost a loved one because of impaired driving.

The Mayo family of Lexington, SC was this year’s honor family at the event.

On December 6, 2013 Brandon Mayo was killed by a drugged driver while he was driving to school. His family still grieves his loss and hopes that giving drugged driving a face will make people think twice about driving while under the influence.

Brandon’s father, Travis Mayo, credits MADD with helping his family get through this tragedy. “Whenever my family or I needed support, MADD was there,” he said.

“When my family heard we were being considered for this year’s honor family, they drove all the way down from Ohio just to show their support,” Mayo said. The whole family wore Texas Longhorn orange t-shirts with white angel wings to honor Brandon.

The event also incorporated a law enforcement send-off for public safety checkpoints locally and across the state. Local agencies set up a checkpoint in Richland County and one in Lexington County to prevent drunk driving and other traffic safety dangers.

MADD’s Board Chair, Pam Imm, noted that there were checkpoints in about a dozen other locations all over the state that took place at the same time in support of the Walk.

For information on walk locations in South Carolina and more information on ways to donate, visit the MADD South Carolina website

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Yes, there's a place where you can watch the Royal Wedding with your Midlands friends!

    Yes, there's a place where you can watch the Royal Wedding with your Midlands friends!

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:35:52 GMT
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)

    We’re assuming you already know the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place this weekend.  

    More >>

    We’re assuming you already know the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place this weekend.  

    More >>

  • DETAILS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is this Saturday! Here's how you can watch it.

    DETAILS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is this Saturday! Here's how you can watch it.

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:34:23 GMT
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)

    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.  

    More >>

    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.  

    More >>

  • Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:50:07 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:32 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:32:43 GMT
    A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly