Vote for City of Cayce river walk funds competition

The Cayce Riverwalk Park is up for a BIG reward – and they need your vote! (Source: WIS)

The City of Cayce needs your help to win a competition. So what's at stake? $20,000 dollars that would go to improving the Cayce Riverwalk.

This is all part of a collaboration between the National Recreation and Park Association and the Walt Disney Company to help fund local park improvement projects across the country.

In recent years, parts of the riverwalk in Cayce have suffered extensive damage due to flooding, most notably in 2015, but officials have battled back with repairs.

They say 600,000 people visit each year and the grant would further enhance the community's centerpiece.

"We're competing against cities that have many more people in them, but we know throughout the Midlands region people love the Cayce riverwalk and we're asking for their help to vote for this project," said Cayce Mayor, Elise Partin.

People across the nation can nominate the City of Cayce and vote once each day between now and April 30. At the end of April, the city with the most nominations will receive the grant funding.

Click here to nominate Cayce and vote

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.