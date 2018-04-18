Yes, SC residents are getting an extra day to file taxes due to - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Yes, SC residents are getting an extra day to file taxes due to the IRS

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Tuesday was the deadline to file taxes. (WIS) Tuesday was the deadline to file taxes. (WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina residents are getting an extra day to file taxes after the Internal Revenue Service dealt with system outages that caused trouble for late filers on Tuesday. 

State Department of Revenue officials have decided to grant the extra day to file after the IRS decided to give taxpayers more time due to their system failures. 

The system returned to service late Tuesday afternoon, and the filing deadline will now extend through Wednesday at midnight, the IRS said in a tweet.

Users who clicked on the “Direct Pay” button on the front of the website were getting an alert that the service was unavailable - on the day taxes were due - hours before the midnight deadline. The outage lasted most of the business day.

However, state residents still have the chance to file their state returns until May 1 using the electronic filing system. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

