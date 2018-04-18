Report: UN Amb. Nikki Haley angers President Trump over Russia sanctions announcement

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is taking heat from members of the Trump Administration and President Donald Trump himself after she announced economic sanctions to be levied against Russia following the chemical attacks on citizens in Syria.

New White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, according to a report in Bloomberg, said Haley "got ahead of the curve" when she announced them during an appearance on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday morning.

"So you will see that Russian sanctions will be coming down. Secretary [Steven] Mnuchin will be announcing those on Monday if he hasn't already and they will go directly to any sort of companies that were dealing with equipment related to Assad and chemical weapons use," Haley said. "And so I think everyone is going to feel it at this point. I think everyone knows that we sent a strong message and our hope is that they listen to it."

President Trump grew angry with Haley's remarks on Sunday, according to the New York Times, and said he had not decided on that type of action against the Kremlin.

Kudlow, meeting with reporters in Florida, praised Haley, but said she may have spoken out of turn.

“She’s done a great job. She’s a very effective ambassador, but there might have been some momentary confusion about that," Kudlow said.

However, Haley spoke to FOX News' Dana Perino and defended herself.

"With all due respect, I don't get confused," Haley said.

Kudlow, according to Bloomberg, has since apologized to Haley.

